In-N-Out Burger opening Wellington pop-up

In-N-Out Burger is opening a Wellington pop-up restaurant tomorrow.

Burger lovers will need to get in fast though, as offerings from the cult US chain will only be available for one day.

The pop-up is being run at St John’s Bar & Eatery, 5 Cable St, from 9am til 3pm Wednesday, March 1.

"The rumours are true....! See ya'll tomorrow!" a post on the eatery's Instagram story reads.

"First come first serve. Limited quantities available."

In-N-Out's Wellington offering includes double-double burgers, animal style burgers and protein style burgers.

In-N-Out previously had pop-up stores in Auckland in 2013, 2017 and January 2020.

In-N-Out Burger was founded in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder.