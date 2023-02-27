Covid-19: Child under 10 among 40 deaths, 9100 new cases

Covid-19 community case numbers have risen slightly, with 9100 new infections reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, February 20 to Sunday, February 26.

As at midnight on Sunday, there were 200 people in hospital with the virus.

Three people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Forty more people with the virus have died, including a child less than 10 years old and a person in their 20s.

Of the 38 other people who have died, one was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, two were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, 13 were in their 70s, ten were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

Fourteen were women and 25 were men.

Fifteen were from the Auckland region, five were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury, three each were from Nelson Marlborough and Southern, two each were from Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, and Whanganui, and one each were from Northland, MidCentral, and the West Coast.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2542.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (290), Auckland (2005), Waikato (659), Bay of Plenty (264), Lakes District (223), Hawke's Bay (435), MidCentral District (401), Whanganui (171), Taranaki (189), Tairāwhiti (181), Wairarapa (114), Capital and Coast (785), Hutt Valley (287), Nelson Marlborough (390), Canterbury (1513), West Coast (80), South Canterbury (119) and Southern District (951).

The location of 43 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1279. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 2105.