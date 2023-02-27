3 youths arrested after assault, robbery at Auckland dairy

Three youths have been arrested following the robbery of a convenience store in Auckland's Titirangi this afternoon.

Four people entered Kauriland Superette, on Atkinson Rd, around 5.30pm, police told 1News.

The group allegedly assaulted Uresh's wife before robbing the superette of several items, including cigarettes and the cash register.

Three people then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

One of the dairy's owners, Uresh, told 1News he was alerted to the robbery unfolding after hearing a "big noise" and "my daughter screaming".

He said he then saw one of the youths taking cigarettes from the cigarette cabinet.

"My wife was behind me and they just came in there. My wife said they just jumped over the counter."

Uresh said one of the boys took the cash register, while "a couple of boys took all the smoke and ran away".

One of the thieves was prevented from leaving the store by a member of the public.

Police arrived 30 minutes later.

Two others were arrested at a home on Westward Ho Rd, in Glen Eden.

Uresh said they were left feeling "fear, scared" after the thieves "spoil[ed] our evening business".

"My daughter, she was screaming. She was screaming."

He called for justice amid a spate of aggravated robberies targeting dairies in recent months.

"You said we will get the justice soon. How do we get the justice? ... How many incidents do you need?

"There are heaps of incidents happen[ing] every day. I need to know how many numbers do you need to get people away. Please explain."

Three youths have since been referred to Youth Aid.

Police inquiries are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been urged to call police on 105, quoting event number: P053795530, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.