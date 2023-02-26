Muriwai mostly reconnected, welfare drops continue - Civil Defence

Recovery progress has been made in West Auckland post-Cyclone Gabrielle, but Civil Defence says there is still much left to do.

In a statement, the agency encouraged Aucklanders to "make the most of the currently fine weather to continue with the big clean-up" as showers can be expected from Sunday afternoon into the evening, most especially out west.

The risk of thunderstorms and localised downpours has also increased over parts of the country, with Civil Defence saying it "will work with MetService to update on Aucklanders on what we can expect to see here in Tāmaki Makaurau".

The agency said on Auckland's western coast, power has mostly been restored in Muriwai and partially in Karekare, while intermittent power outages are happening in partially-restored Piha.

"Vector is continuing its work to restore the rest of the network as quickly as possible," it said.

Weather-dependent helicopter drops are expected to continue in the region this week, bringing water, fuel, food and other essential items.

Civil Defence says the community is able to specify any specific items they need, past requests including "fresh produce, hay bales, chemical toilets, baby food and hearing aid batteries".

Nearly 7000 building assessments have now been completed the past three weeks, with the agency saying 12 people stayed in its temporary accommodations overnight.

It reiterated its message for Aucklanders to avoid travel towards the West Coast due to significant road closures.

"Access to Karekare, Piha, Te Henga Bethells Beach, Muriwai, Anawhata, Huia, Little Huia and Whatipū remains compromised," it said. "Please continue to stay away from these areas and expect to be turned away if you are not a resident."