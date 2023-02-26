New Zealand
Heavy rain warnings, watches in place for parts of the country

11:06am
Heavy rain file image. (Source: istock.com)

MetService has issued severe weather warnings as a low pressure system moves over the upper South Island today and heavy rain makes its way to cyclone-affected parts of the North Island tomorrow.

A yellow heavy rain watch is in place for Coromandel and north of Tolaga Bay in Gisborne from early Monday through to Tuesday morning.

Civil Defence echoed MetService's message in a statement, saying that anticipated rainfall amounts from 3am Monday to 6am Tuesday may approach the criteria for an orange heavy rain warning.

Meanwhile, an orange warning is in place for east Marlborough and northern Canterbury until 1pm Sunday as heavy rain risks causing slips, surface flooding and rapid rises in rivers and streams.

30-60mm of rain is expected today on top of what has already fallen, at peak rates of 15-25mm per hour.

MetService says it will provide another update on incoming severe weather by 9pm Sunday.

