Heavy rain warnings, watches in place for parts of the country

MetService has issued severe weather warnings as a low pressure system moves over the upper South Island today and heavy rain makes its way to cyclone-affected parts of the North Island tomorrow.

A yellow heavy rain watch is in place for Coromandel and north of Tolaga Bay in Gisborne from early Monday through to Tuesday morning.

Civil Defence echoed MetService's message in a statement, saying that anticipated rainfall amounts from 3am Monday to 6am Tuesday may approach the criteria for an orange heavy rain warning.

More heavy rain for parts of the North Island on Monday. Watches have been issued for Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne from Tolaga Bay northwards - details at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5.



Also a risk of thunderstorms in other areas - Thunderstorm outlook at https://t.co/BZWb807s5l pic.twitter.com/pXpsLG0Mgb — MetService (@MetService) February 25, 2023

Meanwhile, an orange warning is in place for east Marlborough and northern Canterbury until 1pm Sunday as heavy rain risks causing slips, surface flooding and rapid rises in rivers and streams.

30-60mm of rain is expected today on top of what has already fallen, at peak rates of 15-25mm per hour.

Heavy Rain Warning (Orange) issued for Canterbury High Country, Canterbury Plains, Marlborough https://t.co/eIjXKQ9thj — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) February 25, 2023

MetService says it will provide another update on incoming severe weather by 9pm Sunday.