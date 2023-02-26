Some roads, highways reopen following Friday's heavy rainfall

Despite the reopening of several roads, the state highway network remains heavily impacted in parts of the North Island.

Torrential rain in some regions exacerbated structural damage across the network caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, with slips and surface flooding causing ongoing state highway closures.

Waka Kotahi is advising that people still continue to avoid all unnecessary travel in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay.

As of 12pm Sunday, SH2 north between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne has reopened, as has SH2 south between Gisborne and Wairoa, Waka Kotahi said.

In Hawke’s Bay, SH2 south from the Esk Valley turnoff is now open, as have SH50 and SH51 south of Napier.

ADVERTISEMENT

SH35 from Te Puia Springs to Tolaga Bay, SH2 between Wairoa and the Eskdale turn off, SH38 between Lake Waikaremoana and Wairoa, SH5 between Napier and Taupō, and Napier-Taihape Road are all still closed.

"It's crucial people who are using the roads, drive to the conditions – so expect to possibly see more silt on the roads, more debris or slips," Waka Kotahi said.

Drivers from outside Northland are also being asked not to travel to the region today, as crews work to repair flood-damaged roads.

Major damage caused by heavy rainfall to highways connecting Northland to the rest of the country caused the region to be briefly cut off, and may cost at least $120 million to fix, according to Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo.