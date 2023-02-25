Te Matatini finals - one last chance for performers to shine on stage

The country's top 12 kapa haka groups have one last chance to fight for victory at the prestigious Te Matatini Festival.

Eden Park is heaving with thousands of spectators for the final day of the competition.

They’ve come from every corner of the country to cheer on whānau and friends, and experience kapa haka at the highest level.

Five of the 12 groups are from Te Arawa, the strongest presence of any other region.

Two groups are representing Tāmaki Makaurau, and two are from Te Tairāwhiti.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also two groups from Waikato and one from the Mātaatua region.

The winner will receive the Ngāpō Pīmia Wehu Duncan Mcintyre trophy.

Duncan Mcintyre was the minister of Māori Affairs during the first festival in 1972.

Groups can also pick up awards for winning items such as poi and haka.