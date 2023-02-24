Te Ao Māori
Te Matatini: Top 12 finalists announced

52 mins ago
Te Matatini.

Te Matatini. (Source: 1News)

The 12 finalists for Te Matatini kapa haka festival have been announced.

They are:

  • Te Hekenga ā Rangi – Te Arawa
  • Te Pou o Mangataawhiri – Tainui
  • Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti – Te Tairāwhiti
  • Ngā Tūmanako – Tāmaki Makaurau
  • Te Iti Kahurangi – Tainui
  • Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai – Te Arawa
  • Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui – Te Tairāwhiti
  • Ngāti Rangiwewehi – Te Arawa
  • Angitū – Tāmaki Makaurau
  • Waihīrere – Te Tairāwhiti
  • Te Mātārae I Ōrehu – Te Arawa
  • Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue – Te Arawa

Te Matatini chairman Selwyn Parata said he is looking forward to seeing what the finals will bring tomorrow.

"We have seen the crème de la crème of kapa haka over the past few days. Each team has shown us who they are and why they are here.

"Our kapa have treated us to entertainment, spine-tingling performances and food for thought around many kaupapa," he said.

"However, tomorrow our finalists will be turning up the heat and showing us why they are the best of the best.

"We will see what tomorrow brings. I wish our finalists the best of luck and will leave it in the judges hands to make the tough decisions."

The finals kick off at 8.15am. Watch live on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.

New ZealandTe MatatiniTe Ao MāoriArts and Culture

