Te Matatini: Top 12 finalists announced

The 12 finalists for Te Matatini kapa haka festival have been announced.

They are:

Te Hekenga ā Rangi – Te Arawa

Te Pou o Mangataawhiri – Tainui

Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti – Te Tairāwhiti

Ngā Tūmanako – Tāmaki Makaurau

Te Iti Kahurangi – Tainui

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai – Te Arawa

Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui – Te Tairāwhiti

Ngāti Rangiwewehi – Te Arawa

Angitū – Tāmaki Makaurau

Waihīrere – Te Tairāwhiti

Te Mātārae I Ōrehu – Te Arawa

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue – Te Arawa

Te Matatini chairman Selwyn Parata said he is looking forward to seeing what the finals will bring tomorrow.

"We have seen the crème de la crème of kapa haka over the past few days. Each team has shown us who they are and why they are here.

"Our kapa have treated us to entertainment, spine-tingling performances and food for thought around many kaupapa," he said.

"However, tomorrow our finalists will be turning up the heat and showing us why they are the best of the best.

"We will see what tomorrow brings. I wish our finalists the best of luck and will leave it in the judges hands to make the tough decisions."

The finals kick off at 8.15am. Watch live on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.