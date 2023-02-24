Staff member in hospital after truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

A Bluebridge staff member has been hospitalised in a serious condition after an incident involving a truck on the main deck of the MV Straitsman ferry in Wellington.

Police were called to Waterloo Quay at 7.30am and said a person sustained serious injuries following an incident with a truck.

The person was transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said.

Maritime New Zealand said the incident occurred on the main vehicle deck of the MV Straitsman ferry, operated by Bluebridge.

The person hospitalised was a staff member on the ferry, a spokesperson said.

Police and Maritime New Zealand inquiries are ongoing.