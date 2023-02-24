Te Ao Māori
Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Waihīrere Māori Club

3:53pm
Waihīrere's kaupapa is to continue and share Waihīrere's mōhiotanga, mātauranga, and māramatanga and its relationship to whānau, hapū and iwi within Te Tai Rāwhiri and beyond.

Established in 1952, Waihīrere Māori Club come from Te Tai Rāwhiti rohe and affiliate to Pārihimānihi marae, in Waihīrere and Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki iwi.

Waihīrere's colours are red, black and white. The vision for the kākahu design is to represent the pepeha of the whenua and native birds that inspires the Waihīrere Māori Club. The kākahu themselves contain a collection of ancient patterns that were brought from Hawaiki and handed down the generations.

The group's leaders are Lewis Ria, Tangiwai Ria, and Rapiata Ria.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Takiri Te Rā

Whakaeke (entrance) Ngā Tai o Mahara

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Unuhia Te Hara o Te Matua Tangata

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) He Taonga Te Wareware

Poi Huraina Mai Ō Kura

Haka Taku Kura Ki Te Ao

Whakawātea (exit) He Ōhākī

Te Matatini day three schedule.

