Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Tū Te Manawa Maurea

"Hoki mai rā ki te wā kāinga, hoki mai rā ki te kāinga," says the group. A simple message — they want their people to come home.

Tū Te Manawa Maurea affiliate to Te Tai Rāwhiti rohe and affiliate to all the hapū and marae of Rongowhakaata and Tūranga.

The pari contains a star designed feature and can be seen inside the wharekai at Whakato marae in Manutuke. It is a representation of the three wives of Rongowhakaata who were all sisters. The supporting patterns contained on the kākahu come from the tukutuku panels found in Rongowhakaata marae.

Moeau Stewart and Piata Waitai serve as the group's manukura tāne and manukura wahine while the group's leaders are Teina Moetara and Christine Moetara.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Taku Ara, Taku Kahukura!

Whakaeke (entrance) Ko Au, Ko Te Repo!

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Taku Manu Kārearea!

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Pāpori Ātea!

Poi Taku Mōkai Riroriro!

Haka Tukua ki Te Mana Tapu o Tangaroa!

Whakawātea (exit) Tākiri ana Te Toki-ā-Tāpiri!

Te Matatini day three schedule. (Source: 1News)

