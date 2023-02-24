Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Whānau a Apanui

Established in 1986, Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui represent all hapū of Te Whānau a Apanui and come from the Mātaatua rohe.

The name of the kapa haka was bestowed upon it by the elders of Te Whānau a Apanui who made it clear that the group was to be open to all of the iwi’s hapū and that the performance style is to be authentically representative of Te Whānau a Apanui.

The group's colours are red, white and black with the design on the pari and tātua representing the 13 hapū of Te Whānau a Apanui.

Tamati Waaka and Pūao Whauwhau serve as the group's manukura tāne and manukura wahine with Te Kou Rikirangi Gage and Hone Wharepapa serving as the group's leaders.

You can catch their full performance here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) N/A

Whakaeke (entrance) Ka Tanuku Koa Te Tihi o Apanui

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Tangi a Rangiuia, Whiti Tuaono

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Kauwhakatuakina Taraia

Poi Niwareka, Kawe Noa I Ahau

Haka Te Puia-i-Whakaari

ADVERTISEMENT

Whakawātea (exit) Haka Parepare