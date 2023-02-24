Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Roopū Manutaki

Te Roopū Manutaki are a pantribal group from the Tāmaki Makaurau rohe. Established in 1968, they are affiliated to Hoani Waititi Marae.

Click here to view their performances.

The group has several goals that come together to serve as its kaupapa. Primarily it exists to restore Māori identity and self-worth to individuals through knowledge about Māori history leading to their empowerment.

The group also aims to grow self-confidence in individuals with the strong demands required to be involved as well as the attending rigid etiquette of personal courtesies that are attached.

Humility and self-restraint are also highly valued, along with efforts to increase fluency in te reo Māori me ōna tikanga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usage of Māori weaponry and Māori fighting arts are also taught in the group.

Red, white and black are the group’s primary colours.

Their current manukura tāne is Anaru Keogh while Ngakirikiri Kershaw is their manukura wahine.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Tā Te Manawa

Whakaeke (entrance) E Ara e Tū

ADVERTISEMENT

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Tērā Taku Reo

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) He Ao Kapua

Poi Te Taiopenga Manu

Haka Ngāti Tuahangata

Whakawātea (exit) Whātua Nuku, Whātua Rangi