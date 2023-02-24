Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

50 mins ago
The words of Te Puea guide the group to be selfless and serve others: "Mahia te mahi, hei painga mō te iwi."

The words of Te Puea guide the group to be selfless and serve others: "Mahia te mahi, hei painga mō te iwi." (Source: Te Karere / 1News)

Established in 1921, Te Pou o Mangataawhiri are from the Tainui rohe and affiliate to Tuurangawaewae marae and to the people of Ngaati Mahuta.

The group was given its name by Te Puea Herangi to remind members of the history of interaction between Pākehā and Tainui peoples, especially what transpired in the events leading up to and including the New Zealand land wars in the 19th century.

The words of Te Puea guide the group to be selfless and serve others: "Mahia te mahi, hei painga mō te iwi."

Hira Hona and Kura Walker serve as the group's manukura tāne and manukura wahine with Tony and Ngaria Walker serving as the group's leaders.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) He Uru Ora

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Oati Here

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Māperetanga

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Whutupōro Māori

Poi Ruhi

Haka Mauheretia

Whakawātea (exit) E Kuhu!

Te Matatini day three schedule.

Te Matatini day three schedule. (Source: 1News)

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriTe MatatiniArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Crew member breaks wrist after truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

Crew member breaks wrist after truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

5 mins ago

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Tū Te Manawa Maurea

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Tū Te Manawa Maurea

15 mins ago

Vape batteries set Hamilton recycling trucks alight

Vape batteries set Hamilton recycling trucks alight

21 mins ago

Esk Valley evacuated as authorities fear more flooding overnight

Esk Valley evacuated as authorities fear more flooding overnight

22 mins ago

Watch: MetService gives severe weather warning update

4:56

Watch: MetService gives severe weather warning update

50 mins ago

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pou o Mangataawhiri
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Tū Te Manawa Maurea

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Ngā Manu a Tāne

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Ōpōtiki-Mai-Tawhiti

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Hātea Kapa Haka