Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Established in 1921, Te Pou o Mangataawhiri are from the Tainui rohe and affiliate to Tuurangawaewae marae and to the people of Ngaati Mahuta.

The group was given its name by Te Puea Herangi to remind members of the history of interaction between Pākehā and Tainui peoples, especially what transpired in the events leading up to and including the New Zealand land wars in the 19th century.

The words of Te Puea guide the group to be selfless and serve others: "Mahia te mahi, hei painga mō te iwi."

Hira Hona and Kura Walker serve as the group's manukura tāne and manukura wahine with Tony and Ngaria Walker serving as the group's leaders.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) He Uru Ora

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Oati Here

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Māperetanga

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Whutupōro Māori

Poi Ruhi

Haka Mauheretia

Whakawātea (exit) E Kuhu!