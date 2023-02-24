Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Kapa Haka o Kura Tai Waka

Te Ao Māori
The newly established Te Kapa Haka o Kura Tai Waka say their key aim and aspiration is to preserve whakapapa, pūrākau and stories of the ancestors from Kurahaupō waka using Tānerore me te mahi a Te Rēhia (performing arts) as the medium of choice.

Established in 2019, Te Kapa Haka o Kura Tai Waka affiliate to three waka; Kurahaupō, Tokomaru and Tainui and are from the Te Tauihu rohe.

Anthony de Thierry and Wirihana de Thierry-Lukitau are the group’s manukura tāne and manukura wahine with Wirihana also serving as the group’s leader.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Taku Māramatanga

Whakaeke (entrance) Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Karakia o Kurahaupō

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Mokopuna Tīrangorango

Poi Tiakina te Mokopuna

Haka Areare ngā Whatu ki te Ao o ngā Mokopuna

Whakawātea (exit) Te Mihi o Kura Tai Waka

