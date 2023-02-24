Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Hoe Ki Mātangireia

Established in 2003, Te Hoe Ki Mātangireia are from the Whenua Moemoeā rohe (Australia) and are pan-tribal.

The kaupapa of the Australia-based group is to create pathways of intergenerational knowledge transfer to create strength, independence and growth in future generations in the diaspora. The group hopes to instill knowledge of Māori identity in their children using kapa haka as the medium.

The group uses red, white and black as their colours which symbolise ikeiketanga or 'excellence'.

Dawson Jones and Katarina Kerr are the group's current manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively. The group's leaders are Elisarah Keelan, Katarina Kerr, Dawson Jones, Charlie Pukeroa, and James Kerr.

You can catch their full performance here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) He Rerenga Wairua

Whakaeke (entrance) Taku Whare Nekeneke

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Moko Onekura

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) He Muri Aroha Poi Te Waka ō Hine-Te-Iwaiwa

Haka Te Toimaha Hārukiruki

Whakawātea (exit) He Pā Whakawairua Mō Te Ao Katoa

ADVERTISEMENT