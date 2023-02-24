Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Ngā Manu a Tāne

Ngā Manu a Tāne are a pantribal group affiliated to Rehua Marae. It was established in 2006 by a group of rangatahi wanting to foster growth in Māori performing arts across all ages and provide opportunity growth for performers and their whānau. The group are from the Waitaha rohe.

Purple, white, black and green are the group’s principle colours. Purple symbolises the group’s connection to East Coast iwi, white symbolises Te Ao Mārama, while black represents rangatiratanga. Green is the latest colour to be introduced and symbolises te wao nui a Tāne (the forests).

The kākahu that the group wears were designed by Te Whānau a Apanui uri Thomas Parata.

The group’s leaders Hohepa Waitoa and Merita Waitoa-Paki also double as their manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively.

You can catch their full performance here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Ko Ngā Manu a Tāne

Whakaeke (entrance) Ngā Uri o Mataaho

Mōteatea (traditional chant) He Ngeri Mō Te Reo

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Taku Patu! Taku Patu!

Poi Me He Manu Ahau

Haka Whakatāne Kia Kaha!

ADVERTISEMENT

Whakawātea (exit) E Tō E Te Rā!