Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Ngā Manu a Tāne

2:17pm
Ngā Manu a Tāne are a pantribal group from the Waitaha rohe and was first established in 2006.

Ngā Manu a Tāne are a pantribal group from the Waitaha rohe and was first established in 2006. (Source: Te Karere / 1News)

Ngā Manu a Tāne are a pantribal group affiliated to Rehua Marae. It was established in 2006 by a group of rangatahi wanting to foster growth in Māori performing arts across all ages and provide opportunity growth for performers and their whānau. The group are from the Waitaha rohe.

Purple, white, black and green are the group’s principle colours. Purple symbolises the group’s connection to East Coast iwi, white symbolises Te Ao Mārama, while black represents rangatiratanga. Green is the latest colour to be introduced and symbolises te wao nui a Tāne (the forests).

The kākahu that the group wears were designed by Te Whānau a Apanui uri Thomas Parata.

The group’s leaders Hohepa Waitoa and Merita Waitoa-Paki also double as their manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Ko Ngā Manu a Tāne

Whakaeke (entrance) Ngā Uri o Mataaho

Mōteatea (traditional chant) He Ngeri Mō Te Reo

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Taku Patu! Taku Patu!

Poi Me He Manu Ahau

Haka Whakatāne Kia Kaha!

Whakawātea (exit) E Tō E Te Rā!

Te Matatini day three schedule.

Te Matatini day three schedule. (Source: 1News)

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriTe MatatiniArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Tū Te Manawa Maurea

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Tū Te Manawa Maurea

14 mins ago

Vape batteries set Hamilton recycling trucks alight

Vape batteries set Hamilton recycling trucks alight

20 mins ago

Esk Valley evacuated as authorities fear more flooding overnight

Esk Valley evacuated as authorities fear more flooding overnight

20 mins ago

Watch: MetService gives severe weather warning update

4:56

Watch: MetService gives severe weather warning update

49 mins ago

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

57 mins ago

Full video: Hawke's Bay Emergency Management gives update ahead of heavy rain

Full video: Hawke's Bay Emergency Management gives update ahead of heavy rain
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Tū Te Manawa Maurea

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Te Matatini: Festival schedule and how to watch it with TVNZ

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Ōpōtiki-Mai-Tawhiti