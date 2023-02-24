Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Hātea Kapa Haka

Hātea Kapa Haka are from Te Tai Tokerau rohe, affiliating to Pehiāweri marae and strives to contribute excellence in Māori performing arts through upholding ‘ngā mahi a Te Rēhia me Tānerore’.

Established in 2000, the group’s colours are green and parauri which they self-describe as “Hātea tūturu” (true Hātea).

Their manukura tāne are Otene Hopa and Joby Hopa while their manukura wahine is Marcia Hopa.

Pauline, Joby Otene and Marcia Hopa and David Tapene serves as the group’s leaders.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Te Wai Ngarahu

Whakaeke (entrance) Ngā Uri o te Pū

Mōteatea (traditional chant) He Waiata Kanga a Ngāti Whātua

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Nō Te Taitokerau, Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu E

Poi Taku Manukura

Haka Muriwai Kirikawa

Whakawātea (exit) Tu Ake Tāmaki