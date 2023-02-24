Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Ngā Tūmanako

Ngā Tūmanako are a Tāmaki Makaurau rohe-based pan-tribal kapa, and are the current Te Matatini champions, having held the title since 2019. The kapa have this to say about their origins:
“He rōpū i whakaarahia i roto i ngā tūmanako o rātou mā.”
They were established in 2005 to help realise the aspirations of those who have gone before.
Their iconic kākahu colours are red, black and white.
Marama Jones is their manukura wahine while Kawariki Morgan fulfils the role of manukura tāne.
Reikura Kahi and Kawariki Morgan are the leaders of the kapa.
You can catch their full performance here.
Individual items
Waiata Tira (choral) Te Mauri Ka Tau
Whakaeke (entrance) E Te Ao Māori
Mōteatea (traditional chant) Tōmua Ko Te Reo
Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Ngāi Tuarā Pahore
Poi Whātika Ake Ai
Haka Pōkokohua Urutā
Whakawātea (exit) Te Manawa Nui o Haka
