'Unidentifiable' object washes up on beach in Japan

A large sperical object washed up on a beach in Japan this week, raising questions about where it came from.

The object, which is 1.5 metres in diametre, was spotted lying on a beach in the city of Hamamatsu, 9News reports.

Police and the bomb squad were called to investigate the mysterious yellow sphere, which has been deemed “not a threat”.

The object was found to be hollow and is believed to be made of iron.

Social media theories have some suggesting that it’s likely just a mooring buoy.

9News says suspicion surrounding the object is likely fuelled by recent unidentified objects shot down in the US.