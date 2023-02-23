Qantas unveil plush first and business classes on new A350s

Qantas today unveiled a look at its new cabins for first and business class travellers on its long-haul services.

The airline shared more details of its Project Sunrise scheme planned to take off in late 2025, which includes an order for 12 Airbus A350s to conquer the "final frontier" of long-haul travel - non-stop trips from Australia to New York and London.

The seat count on the new aircraft has been reduced from more than 300 to 238, each flight also including a "Wellbeing Zone" designed for movement, stretching and hydration.

The new zone, premium economy and economy seating will be unveiled later in the year, but in the meantime Qantas has shown off 3D renditions of its more expensive seats.

Each A350 will have six first class seats resembling miniature hotel rooms, each one equipped with an extra-wide fixed bed, a separate reclining chair, a 32" TV, two-person dining table and personal wardrobe.

Business class will have 52 suites featuring sliding doors for privacy, a two-metre flat bed, a leather ottoman, an 18" touch screen TV and large dining table.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement that the airline's new high-end cabins "will set a new benchmark for premium long-haul travel".

"The first Project Sunrise flights will be from New York and London, but the aircraft will also be able to operate non-stop flights to Australia from destinations such as Paris and Frankfurt," he said.

Joyce also announced orders for 20 Airbus A321XLRs and 20 A220-300s as replacements for its Boeing 737s and 717s, which the airline is gradually phasing out.

"All of these next generation aircraft – through their lower emissions, longer range, less noise and better economics – will improve how people travel around Australia and overseas," he said.

The announcement comes as Qantas regains profitability after three years and extends a share buyback for shareholders, however it may not translate into significantly cheaper fares.

Joyce admitted in a post-results media briefing today that high ticket prices are contributing to ongoing cost of living pressures, with domestic fares up 20% compared with 2021, and by similar amounts in key markets such as the United States and Europe.

"The main drivers of this are the price of fuel which is up 65% to 2019 levels, and the imbalance between supply and demand," he said.

"Airlines are struggling to keep up with a tremendous level of passenger demand. And as we get up to speed that has pushed prices up, especially in peak times or for last minute travel."

The national carrier reported a statutory half-year profit of $1 billion, its first positive result in three years.