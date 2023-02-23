Good as Gold: 1-year-old boy successfully fighting meningitis

This week's ASB Good as Gold is Calvin Harris, a one-year-old who's been beating the odds after contracting the infectious disease meningitis.

Calvin was just 10 months old when he contracted pneumococcal meningitis and, in the space of 24 hours, went from a healthy, happy baby to being on life support in the paediatric intensive care unit with a dire prognosis.

His parents had to watch him endure two neurosurgeries to relieve the pressure on his brain, all the while not knowing if he would make it through.

But Calvin is a battler and two months later, on his first birthday, he was released from hospital.

While it's unclear how bad Calvin's brain injury is, Megan and Sam are committed to providing him with all the additional care and therapy he will need to recover.

Calvin is surprising doctors with the progress he is making.

Sam and Megan want to raise awareness of meningitis and to ensure others do not have to go through the same experience.

As this week's winners of the ASB Good as Gold Award, ASB is giving the Harris family $10,000 to help with the cost of therapy and care for Calvin.