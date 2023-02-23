Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Tū Mataora

Established in 2007, Te Tū Mataora is affiliated to the Rangitāne rohe and are based in Te Papaioea and Ashurst.

Click here to view their performances.

Te Tū Mataora self-describe as a whānau-orientated kapa who are “strengthened by a vision to preserve, maintain and uphold the wellbeing, social and cultural values and traditional customs of te ao Māori.

Te Tū Mataora live by the saying “tū te ao, tū te pō” (day or night, we stand proud).

Black, turquoise, white and purple are the group’s colours.

The kākahu designs are the result of a collective effort of revered contributors. Kui Miriroa (Sue) Blackmore created the conceptual design of Te Tū Mataora’s ‘whare’, while Koro Te Anatipa (Morvin) Ropata Simon came up with the group’s colours. The group credits Koro Rocky Hudson, Tūpito and Dawn Maruera for the origin of their name and the foundations of what would become Te Whare o Mataora.

Dillon King and Mahinarangi Kerehoma-King are the group’s manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively.

Tina Blake-Ponga and Haimona Maruera are the group’s leaders.

Individual items

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Te Whetū o Te Ata

Whakaeke (entrance) Ngā Whakaihu Waka

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Ko Taku Tino Raukura

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Mana Hanga Tāngata

Poi E Wīre

Haka (Haka Wahine) Te Pona Whakahoro-kai / (Haka Taparahi) Te Tāhae-Hurihanga

Whakawātea (exit) Ruatau - Rehua