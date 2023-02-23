Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Poutūmāro

Te Ao Māori
The kapa was established to enable people from the smaller communities of Te Waipounamu an opportunity to be involved in kapa haka and grow kapa haka all over the mainland.

Established in 2016, Te Poutūmāro is a pan-tribal kapa from the Waitaha rohe. Their members come from all around Te Waipounamu.

The kapa was established to enable people from the smaller communities of Te Waipounamu an opportunity to be involved in kapa haka and grow kapa haka all over the mainland. The group also serves as a means for people who have a shared interest in te reo me ōna tikanga to be able to meet.

Red, black and white are the group’s colours. The kākahu itself symbolises the unification of the many rohe that make up Te Waipounamu and includes many different designs of hei kakī and hei taringa made from pounamu, pākohe and iwi tohorā sourced from Te Waipounamu itself.

Tom Alesana and Tiana Alesana are the group's manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively who also both lead the group along with Jahmaine Cummings-Hodge, and Mahia Brown.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) N/A

Whakaeke (entrance) Te ture kaikiri

Mōteatea (traditional chant) E Poi, E Poi E Te Hinahina

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Poua Tere

Poi Mataoho

Haka Kaikiri

Whakawātea (exit) Ngā Wai Ariki

