Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara

Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara is one of the newer groups at Te Matatini having been established in 2017. Their constituent iwi is Ngāti Maniapoto / Te Nehenehenui and their rohe is Tainui.

The team says their kaupapa is to revive and nurture kapa haka among Ngāti Maniapoto descendants as well as encourage te reo Māori use.

“Ko te whakarauora me te poipoi i ngā mahi kapa haka ki roto o Te Nehenehenui o Ngāti Maniapoto.

“Ki te akiaki i te kōrerotia o te reo Māori me te hāpainga o ngā mahi kapa haka e ngā whakatupuranga o Ngāti Maniapoto.

“Toku toa, he toa rangatira.”

Te Aroha Papa is their manukura wahine while Layelin Stewart serves as the manukura tāne. The team is led by Te Waata Tamepo and Te Aroha papa.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Te Nehenehenui

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Kawairirangi

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Mana Whatu Āhuru

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Tokanganui-a-Noho

Poi Pūrātoke

Haka Te Tū o Maniapoto

Whakawātea (exit) Maungārongo

