Te Ao Māori
Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Hekenga ā-Rangi

1:34pm
Te Hekenga ā-Rangi’s kaupapa centres on honesty and humility and has been written into the hearts and minds of their members who are all committed to ancestral teachings that have been handed down over the generations, including their whakapapa.

Te Hekenga ā-Rangi affiliate to Tapiti Marae and are from the Te Arawa rohe. They were first established in 2019.

“…ki ā tātou anō, ki ngā akoranga tuku iho, ki ngā ringa tāwharau, ki tō tātou whakapapa o Te Hekenga ā Rangi anō hoki, me te ngākau whakaiti i tā mātou kawenga i ngā takahitanga ao noa, pō noa.”

The group say their pari has been designed to symbolise their whakapapa to the gods down to the mortal realm in which the members dwell.

The niho taniwha pattern has been used to symbolise the Te Arawa waka and the eight children of Rangitihi who are referred to as “Ngā Pūmanawa e Waru” (the eight beating hearts).

Te Hekenga ā-Rangi is led by Dan Vaka, and their manukura wahine and manukura tāne are Hiria Vaka and Dan Vaka respectively.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Te Marama Nui

Whakaeke (entrance) Manawa Hawaiki

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Whakaūtanga o Te Matatini

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Kura Kairangi

Poi Te Awe Wahine

Haka Maketū Ipukarea

Whakawātea (exit) Ngutukura

