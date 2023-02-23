Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Tamatea Arikinui

Tamatea Arikinui is one of the older group’s in this year’s Te Matatini competition having been started in 1978. They affiliate to the Ngāti Kahungunu rohe and iwi, and affiliate to Ngāti Kere hapū and Rongomaraeroa Marae.

Click here to view their performance.

The group was started by the late Professor Piri Sciascia and the idea was to create something that would belong to the people of Rongomaraeroa and also provide a way in which they can compete at kapa haka competitions around the country.

Their key aims and aspirations include empowering whānau with a strong sense of identity in their Tākitimu and Kahungunutanga and create opportunities for the intergenerational transfer of knowledge if tikanga – its practice as well as understanding why it is practiced the way it is.

The design found on the group’s kākahu is taken directly from the niho taniwha pattern found in Te Poho o Kahungunu, which is the whare tipuna at Rongomaraeroa Marae.

ADVERTISEMENT

Takuta Ferris and Ana Sciascia are the group’s leaders and also serve as the manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Hāro e Te Kahu

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Kaihaukai o Te Matatini

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Tēnei Te Pou

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Puna o Te Aroha

ADVERTISEMENT

Poi Tōrire ai

Haka Ngā Apataki Matanui Māori

Whakawātea (exit) Ngā Poutiriao o Tākitimu