Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Tamatea Arikinui

12:51pm
Key aims for Tamatea Arikinui and aspirations include empowering whānau with a strong sense of identity in their Tākitimu and Kahungunutanga and create opportunities for the intergenerational transfer of knowledge if tikanga

Key aims for Tamatea Arikinui and aspirations include empowering whānau with a strong sense of identity in their Tākitimu and Kahungunutanga and create opportunities for the intergenerational transfer of knowledge if tikanga (Source: Te Karere / 1News)

Tamatea Arikinui is one of the older group’s in this year’s Te Matatini competition having been started in 1978. They affiliate to the Ngāti Kahungunu rohe and iwi, and affiliate to Ngāti Kere hapū and Rongomaraeroa Marae.

Click here to view their performance.

The group was started by the late Professor Piri Sciascia and the idea was to create something that would belong to the people of Rongomaraeroa and also provide a way in which they can compete at kapa haka competitions around the country.

Their key aims and aspirations include empowering whānau with a strong sense of identity in their Tākitimu and Kahungunutanga and create opportunities for the intergenerational transfer of knowledge if tikanga – its practice as well as understanding why it is practiced the way it is.

The design found on the group’s kākahu is taken directly from the niho taniwha pattern found in Te Poho o Kahungunu, which is the whare tipuna at Rongomaraeroa Marae.

Takuta Ferris and Ana Sciascia are the group’s leaders and also serve as the manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Hāro e Te Kahu

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Kaihaukai o Te Matatini

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Tēnei Te Pou

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Puna o Te Aroha

Poi Tōrire ai

Haka Ngā Apataki Matanui Māori

Whakawātea (exit) Ngā Poutiriao o Tākitimu

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriTe MatatiniArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Murder accused's ex-partner was paranoid of what he was capable of

1:20

Murder accused's ex-partner was paranoid of what he was capable of

17 mins ago

Cyclone Gabrielle: Winery recovers 12k bottles of wine from silt

Cyclone Gabrielle: Winery recovers 12k bottles of wine from silt

18 mins ago

TV reporter, 9-year-old girl fatally shot in Florida

TV reporter, 9-year-old girl fatally shot in Florida

22 mins ago

Beauden Barrett gets nod at No.10 for Blues' Super Rugby opener

Beauden Barrett gets nod at No.10 for Blues' Super Rugby opener

30 mins ago

NZ's alleged 'most prolific' retail thieves facing 82 charges

NZ's alleged 'most prolific' retail thieves facing 82 charges

42 mins ago

6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Tajikistan near Chinese border

6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Tajikistan near Chinese border
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Ngā Uri Taniwha

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Hekenga ā-Rangi

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Mātangirau

Council pulls support of controversial Rotorua Māori wards bill