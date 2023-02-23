Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Ōhinemataroa ki Ruatāhuna

Ōhinemataroa ki Ruatāhuna were established in 2001 to compete in the inaugural biennial "Hui Ahurei a Tūhoe" and come from the Mātaatua rohe.

The group aspires to maintain and preserve traditional performing arts with whānau serving as the cornerstone of the group.

Te Area Whauwhau and Rangiriri Rangihau are the group's manukura tāne and manukura wahine while Ngatai Rangihau and Ani Rangihau serve as the group's leaders.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiata Tira (choral) Te Wairua

Whakaeke (entrance) Taku Iho Tāiki

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Mā te whakapapa

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Whenua Kura

Poi Māha, e Hine

Haka Ki te kore he whenua, ka tangi ngā uri

Whakawātea (exit) Haurewa te iringa kōrero