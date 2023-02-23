Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Kia Ngāwari

Kia Ngāwari’s iwi affiliation is Ngaati Koata and are from the Te Tauihu rohe. They were originally established in 1974 by Pirihira and the late Hohepa Paora, both wanting to support the revitalisation and resurgence of te reo Māori in Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui.

The group turns 50 next year in 2024.

The key aspiration of the team is to support the growth of kapa haka in Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui.

The design of the team’s kākahu is called Rangiruhia (heavens ignite) and was first used in 1974. It is a symbol of the many possibilities, challenges and potential that the world offers to everyone. Their team colours are red, white and black.

Louisa Paul is the group’s leader with Riripeti Fuataga as manukura wahine and Piripi McGregor as manukura tāne.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Whakamoemititia Te Atua

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Tai Whakarara

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Taaku Moemoeaa

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Ngaati Koata E Mihi Atu Nei

Poi Ngaati Koata

Haka He Aha Too Koha Mai Ki Aahau?

Whakawātea (exit) Nau Mai Ki Te Tauihu o Te Waka