Whitelock to miss Crusaders' opener against Chiefs due to head knock

The Crusaders will be without veteran lock Sam Whitelock for their Super Rugby opener against the Chiefs in Christchurch on Friday night due to a minor head injury.

Coach Scott Robertson told media this morning All Black Whitelock "took a bang on the noggin", and the team doctor advised he should have a week off.

"We would've loved to have had Sam, and he would've loved to have been there, and that's the best thing for him," said Robertson.

The defending champions have got through pre-season relatively injury-free otherwise and have a full squad to pick from, apart from All Blacks wing Will Jordan, who is continuing his comeback from migraine-type symptoms.

David Havili will move from the midfield where he played most of last season to fullback as Robertson wanted to field his "best possible team".

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's a world class 12, and a world class 15, and even on the wing when he started at the Crusaders," said Robertson.

"It was a good conversation, but in the end, he knew it was the best move for the team and that's a reflection on him as a player - that quality skillset, experience and the fact he can slot in anywhere."

Midfielder Jack Goodhue and loose forward Ethan Blackadder return to the starting line-up, having come back from their respective knee and shoulder injuries. Goodhue will start in the midfield alongside Braydon Ennor.

There's also potential for outside back Macca Springer and former Highlanders loose forward Christian Lio-Willie to make their debuts.

Robertson, now in his seventh season coaching the Crusaders, is excited by Friday night's fixture. He knows if there's a side capable of toppling the defending champions at home, it's the Chiefs.

"There's a lot of history and there's a bit more on it for whatever reason," he said.

When asked how he copes with teams "constantly out to de-throne" him, Robertson responded: "just focus on yourself, really".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bring good energy, get excited - it's as simple as that."

Crusaders team to play the Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium on Friday, kick-off 7:05pm:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett (c)

5. Mitchell Dunshea

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Leicester Fainga'anuku

12. Jack Goodhue

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Braydon Ennor

14. Sevu Reece

15. David Havili

Reserves:

16. Brodie McAlister

17. George Bower

18. Tamaiti Williams

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Zach Gallagher

20. Christian Lio-Willie*

21. Willi Heinz

22. Fergus Burke

23. Macca Springer*

* potential debutants