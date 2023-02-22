King Charles greeted with hongi by Kiwi soldier training Ukrainians

King Charles has shared a special moment with a New Zealand soldier while visiting a training facility for Ukrainian soldiers at an undisclosed location.

Charles engaged with a hongi with the soldier who is training the Ukrainians in the UK.

The monarch also met new Ukrainian soldiers, telling them they were "amazing".

"I don't know you all do it," he said to one. "I'm full of admiration."

The soldier replied: "For our freedom, for our indepedence."

"With your support I know we will win this war."