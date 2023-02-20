Tribute paid to 'devoted' mum who died in Cyclone Gabrielle

Tributes have been paid to a "devoted" mum who died in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Susane Caccioppoli beat cancer twice before her body was found on the shore in Bay View, Napier on Tuesday last week.

Family of the 55-year-old Taradale resident posted tributes to her on Facebook this morning.

"Mum was a cheerful, welcoming, and kind constant in our lives, available to everyone at anytime for a coffee, a chat and a laugh," it reads.

"She will be remembered as a devoted and protective mother, oma, daughter and sister, with so much love to give. She was gifted with a voice of an angel, blessing everyone at the local country music club for many years. She was always happiest when with her family.

"Those who knew mum closely would understand life was not easy for her. Only to mention having fought through breast cancer twice resulting in over 11 arduous surgeries in the last 15 years. She was always our precious dove. The last few years in particular have been the hardest for her following the death of her loving husband, and our devoted Father. She remained the superglue that held our family together with her inexhaustible love, no matter the troubles in her life."

The tribute goes on to add her personality would always light up a room and she always had a story to tell.

"Thank you to those who have supported us while we navigated the sleepless nights and also joined us on the agonising search for answers."

At the time of writing the death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle stands at 11.