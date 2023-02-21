Watch: Aussie men cling to chilly bin in shark-infested waters

Two Australian men have been captured clinging to a chilly bin after their boat capsized near Fraser Island in Queensland.

Nine News reported that the pair were fishing on Saturday when a wave rolled over their boat and they were cast out to sea.

They activated their emergency beacon and put their life jackets on as the boat sunk.

The two men, who are brothers both aged in their 20s, were floating at sea for nearly four hours before being rescued by a helicopter.

They were eventually hoisted out of the water one at a time with a winch.