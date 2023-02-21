World
1News

Watch: Aussie men cling to chilly bin in shark-infested waters

55 mins ago

Two Australian men have been captured clinging to a chilly bin after their boat capsized near Fraser Island in Queensland.

Nine News reported that the pair were fishing on Saturday when a wave rolled over their boat and they were cast out to sea.

They activated their emergency beacon and put their life jackets on as the boat sunk.

The two men, who are brothers both aged in their 20s, were floating at sea for nearly four hours before being rescued by a helicopter.

They were eventually hoisted out of the water one at a time with a winch.

WorldAustralia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Princess Anne roasts coffee to raise money for cyclone recovery

Princess Anne roasts coffee to raise money for cyclone recovery

22 mins ago

Te Matatini: Festival schedule and how to watch it with TVNZ

Te Matatini: Festival schedule and how to watch it with TVNZ

52 mins ago

National's Pugh 'yet to see' evidence of man-made climate change

0:33

National's Pugh 'yet to see' evidence of man-made climate change

55 mins ago

Watch: Aussie men cling to chilly bin in shark-infested waters

1:25

Watch: Aussie men cling to chilly bin in shark-infested waters

1:19pm

Court hears claim Māori women have less say than Gloriavale women

Court hears claim Māori women have less say than Gloriavale women

1:06pm

Young father missing with dog who is 'always by his side'

Young father missing with dog who is 'always by his side'
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Tragic end to search for missing Queensland miners

Queensland woman jailed over death of toddlers in hot car

Queensland police shooting labelled as terror attack

Australia's Reserve Bank grilled over repeated interest rates rise