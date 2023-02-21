Health
1News

Teenage births halved in the last 10 years - Stats NZ

11:40am
File photo.

File photo. (Source: Getty)

The number of teenage women giving birth in New Zealand has halved in the last decade, according to figures released today by Stats NZ.

In a statement, Stats NZ said there were 1719 births registered to teenage women (aged under 20 years) in 2022, which accounts for around 1 in every 34 births that year.

In 2012, there were 3786 births registered to teenage mothers, which accounted for around 1 in every 16 births.

For every 1000 women in New Zealand aged 15–19, there were 11 births in 2022, down from 25 births in 2012.

Stats NZ said this is a drop of 55%.

Last year, 99% of teenage births were to mothers aged 15–19.

Estimates and projections manager Michael MacAskill says the decreasing number of teenage births coincides with improved education and contraception access.

In 2022 there was a total of 58,887 live births, 228 more than 2021.

New ZealandHealth

SHARE

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Princess Anne roasts coffee to raise money for cyclone recovery

Princess Anne roasts coffee to raise money for cyclone recovery

20 mins ago

Te Matatini: Festival schedule and how to watch it with TVNZ

Te Matatini: Festival schedule and how to watch it with TVNZ

50 mins ago

National's Pugh 'yet to see' evidence of man-made climate change

0:33

National's Pugh 'yet to see' evidence of man-made climate change

53 mins ago

Watch: Aussie men cling to chilly bin in shark-infested waters

1:25

Watch: Aussie men cling to chilly bin in shark-infested waters

1:19pm

Court hears claim Māori women have less say than Gloriavale women

Court hears claim Māori women have less say than Gloriavale women

1:06pm

Young father missing with dog who is 'always by his side'

Young father missing with dog who is 'always by his side'
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Hair removal clinic lasers woman’s tattoo by mistake

Mark Crysell: Why I've decided to donate my brain to science

Josh Kronfeld open to donating brain for CTE research

Exclusive: First NZ rugby player diagnosed with CTE brain disease