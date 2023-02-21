World
South Australia calls 'code red' ahead of heatwave

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
6:00pm
File image: Sunshine.

File image: Sunshine. (Source: Getty)

Officials in South Australia are watching the weather outlook closely, as the state’s set to swelter over the coming days.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned that an extreme heatwave is forecast for parts of the state, with temperatures in Adelaide to approach 40C on Thursday and Friday.

Today, the South Australian government issued a "code red", which provides emergency accommodation for those sleeping rough in the state.

The State Emergency Service (SES) is also telling people to plan ahead, to avoid going out in the hotter part of the day.

Residents are also being told to close their curtains and blinds early in the day to keep the heat out.

