New Zealand
Hardy East Coasters use Kiwi ingenuity to help deliver supplies

50 mins ago

Hardy East Coasters have been using some old-fashioned Kiwi ingenuity to help deliver supplies to those cut off after Cyclone Gabrielle.

A washed out bridge near Tokomaru Bay wasn't going to stop Rob MacKenzie lending a helping hand.

MacKenzie rigged up a pulley system with a basket to send much needed goods across the river to those in need.

1News reporter Sam Kelway was on hand today to see the system in action.

After some final tweaks, MacKenzie sent a small pink basket with supplies in it over the river to a waiting man and young girl on the other side.

"It's working yeah, it's good ain't it," a modest MacKenzie said.

When asked how he was getting on after the unprecedented weather MacKenzie said: "Our place is unmarked but it's when you come down to the river that it's not so good."

His quick thinking is now ensuring others less fortunate are getting a helping hand.

