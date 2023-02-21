New Zealand
'Risk of heavy rain' for parts of sodden East Coast - MetService

4:08pm
MetService rain comparisons issued on February 21

MetService rain comparisons issued on February 21 (Source: MetService)

MetService has warned there is a "risk of heavy rain" for sodden parts of the North Island's East Coast later this week.

Little over a week since the area was devastated by the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, MetService says "some of our long range models are showing a risk of heavy rain for the east coast of the North Island".

"The uncertainty is high at this stage; some models are indicating around 50mm over Friday and Saturday for the Wairoa district, others are more pessimistic."

The forecaster said it was too early to say if any heavy rain watches or warnings would be issued.

1News meteorologist Dan Corbett said the rain could come from a front that is tracking up the country from today to Thursday that could stall across the North Island.

Combined with a low pressure development, it could bring a spell of rain that could linger into Friday and Saturday.

Currently parts of Hawke's Bay including Napier and Rissington could get up to 30mm of rain, but in higher areas to the west and south it could hit 30mm to 100mm by Saturday.

