Esk Valley house moved 600m in floodwater: 'Just mayhem'

An Esk Valley resident has described the "carnage" that took place around him when Cyclone Gabrielle first hit, saying a house moved 600 meters in the floodwaters.

Greg Miller, who runs the Valley d'Vine Restaurant on the Linden Estate Vineyard, was caught in Gabrielle's fury, seeing the devastation first-hand.

During the night of the cyclone, Miller chose not to sleep, having experienced Cyclone Bola in 1988.

"At about 9.30pm, I checked the bridges. It was at that stage when [people] at the campground started getting out, so then I thought I better not sleep tonight just in case."

"Cyclone Bola got to about seven meters at the bridge system down the road; this one got to almost 12."

At around midnight, the cyclone went into full swing. Miller and his wife managed to stay safe "just watching it all unfold."

"I just watched it rise and rise and rise.

"I saw caravans floating, houses moving; it was just mayhem," he said.

Across the vineyard from where Miller was being interviewed by Breakfast's Matty McLean, an entire house lies abandoned and destroyed.

He revealed that the house was in a completely different location a week ago.

"That house should belong about 600 metres up the road," Miller said.

"It has a rib raft floor, popped it, and it floated like a barge."

A house that moved in Esk Valley flood waters (Source: Breakfast)

He's been cleaning up for four days following the cyclone, saying that his efforts haven't put a dent into the mess Gabrielle created.

"We've been here, mucking in for four days now, and it looks like we've done nothing.

"You don't know where to start; it's just you look at the overall picture, it's just what can you save first and then work your way round from there," he said.

"It's just about keeping going. Hopefully, you don't crash," he said.

"Everyone's pretty down, but we'll pick up."

Business for the vineyard has been significantly impacted.

The entire year's crop has had to be thrown out, and other means of income, like weddings, had been affected as well.

Miller doesn't know when the business will be able to operate as usual.

"I don't know when the power's coming back, and it's pretty hard to clean all that water," he said.