Kate and William's cheeky display of affection at BAFTAs

A cheeky display of affection from Princess Kate towards Prince William at the British Academy Film Awards was caught on camera.

Video posted to Vogue Magazine's Instagram account this morning shows Kate pat William on his bottom as the smiling pair walked the red carpet.

The moment was quick to go viral online, with many giving the interaction a positive comment.

"I absolutely love this!!!" one Instagram user wrote.

"Oh my, oh my, oh my yes I did see that. Wow! I couldn’t love those two any more if I tried. Fantastic," another person commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince William and Princess Kate at BAFTAs. (Source: Associated Press)

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen gown with black gloves and Zara earrings to the event.

According to Vogue, the earrings are priced at an attainable NZD$35.

Anti-war German movie All Quiet on the Western Front won seven prizes, including best picture, at the awards.

Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and rock biopic Elvis took four prizes each.