Watch: Turangi firefighters' moving tribute for Muriwai colleagues

8:43am
Members of the Turangi Fire Brigade.

Members of the Turangi Fire Brigade. (Source: Facebook)

Members of the Turangi Fire Brigade have acknowledged the loss of fellow first responders, who died at Muriwai, in a moving service outside their station.

Firefighters Craig Stevens and his colleague, Dave van Zwanenberg, were at the property on Motutara Rd when a landslide caused the house to collapse.

Crews were able to rescue Stevens, who was sent to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Van Zwanenberg's body was found on Wednesday. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) confirmed Stevens had died in hospital.

At 6.00pm this evening, Members of our brigade were joined by our service partners and whanau to create a Guard of honour to acknowledge the passing of Firefighters David Van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens of Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade. Our Siren, which normally sounds to call us to action, was instead our way of saying goodbye.... This is our tribute to David & Craig... May they rest in peace...

Posted by Turangi Fire Brigade on Friday, February 17, 2023

As the country collectively mourns their loss, the Turangi Fire Brigade held a special service to acknowledge the men's efforts and their passing.

In a post on Facebook, they shared: "At 6.00pm this evening, members of our brigade were joined by our service partners and whanau to create a guard of honour to acknowledge the passing of Firefighters David Van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens of Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade.

"Our Siren, which normally sounds to call us to action, was instead our way of saying goodbye.

"This is our tribute to David and Craig. May they rest in peace."

Video shows a group of firefighters in uniforms standing in silence outside their station.

The siren is heard ringing out.

One person said: "What a moving tribute to your lost comrades. Well done team."

Another said: "Respect te whanau."

Someone else said: "Awesome team, well done."

A fourth added: "Awesome tribute to both volunteers who put their lives on the line, for others.

"Tragic loss for families and their communities. Thoughts are with you all. Kia Kaha."

