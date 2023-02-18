Cyclone Gabrielle: Australian Defence Force sending planes

Australia Defence Force personnel and assets will deploy to New Zealand alongside disaster experts in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

With at least eight dead and 10,000 people displaced, New Zealand has issued a national state of emergency as it responds to its worst storm this century.

Assistant Chief of Defence Darryn Webb said on Friday that Australia would answer the Anzac call for more help.

"We are finalising the details but anticipate additional aircraft and support staff will arrive early next week," Webb said.

He said it would be up to Australia to decide what to offer, but New Zealand hoped for "an aircraft of some description" to aid logistics.

The assistance follows a long line of trans-Tasman support.

In recent years, Australia has sent specialists to help in times of Kiwi crisis, including in the aftermath of major earthquakes and the 2019 Whakaari volcano eruption.

New Zealand has also sent firefighters and other teams as Australia battled the black summer bushfires and flooding.

"Our neighbours have been there for us and we are more than willing to return the favour in their hour of need," Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said.

A team of 25 impact assessment experts, mostly from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, has arrived to join teams of first responders already on the ground.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said they would look for missing people and assess buildings.

"Today I visited the Hawke's Bay to witness first hand the devastation within the region and to hear directly from those on the ground," he said.

"To put it really simply, it's very rough up there."

Watt said Australian responders had, unfortunately, become experts in flood response and recovery following recent natural disasters in many states.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia would be ready to assist if more help was needed in the coming weeks.

"Whether it be as far away as Turkey or as close as New Zealand, we stand ready to do our part to help our international counterparts in times of distress," she said.