Napier armed offenders squad try to locate 'person of interest'

12:08pm
A file image of a police officer with a rifle next to a police car. (Source: 1News)

Armed police have responded to two separate incidents in Napier over the past two days.

The region continues to struggle with power outages and communication issues in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

In a statement, police said they were trying to locate a "person of interest" yesterday night in the suburb of Marewa at about 6.45pm.

The armed offenders squad attended "as a precaution," police said.

The person was unable to be found and police cordons were stood down.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested in the suburb of Pirimai after shots were reportedly fired on Thursday afternoon. The incidents are not believed to be related.

"Police received a report of shots fired in Pirimai, Napier about 4.30pm Thursday. Two people have been taken into custody and charges are being considered," police said.

Armed police also responded to this incident as a "precaution".

Police said they "will be taking a hard line with anyone acting unlawfully and compounding the suffering of our hard-hit communities."

Police take 'hard line' on unlawful behaviour

Earlier in the week, Police's Eastern District commander superintendent Jeanette Park expressed disappointment with those engaging in criminal behavior amid an ongoing emergency response.

"We're taking a very hard line in relation to any unlawful behaviour, any criminal behaviour," she said.

"It is just so unfair to steal from people that have potentially lost everything, that can't function their livelihoods. We will take a hard line on that."

Park said officers were being flown into the area in order to bolster numbers on the ground. She said there were dozens of extra support staff coming into Hawke's Bay.

"They are on the ground. They are visible. To reassure the community that we are around and we're with you."

Five people were arrested after there were "commercial burglaries" in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday.

12:08pm

Napier armed offenders squad try to locate 'person of interest'

