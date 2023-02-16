New Zealand
Five arrested for looting in flood-stricken Hawke's Bay

37 mins ago
Intense flooding in the northern Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa.

Intense flooding in the northern Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa. (Source: New Zealand Defence Force)

Five people were arrested last night after a series of commercial burglaries in Hawke's Bay, police said.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said they won't tolerate such acts, especially in an emergency situation.

"We're taking a very hard line position in relation to any unlawful behaviour, any criminal behaviour," she said.

"It is just so unfair to steal from people that have potentially lost everything, that can't function their livelihoods. We will take a hard line on that."

Park said officers were being flown into the area in order to bolster numbers on the ground. She said there were dozens of extra support staff coming into Hawke's Bay.

"They are on the ground. They are visible. To reassure the community that we are around and we're with you."

Large parts of Hawke's Bay have struggled to communicate with the rest of the country, with Hastings and Napier cut off and estimations of days to weeks before power is fully restored.

Two weeks ago, in the midst of another extreme weather event, a man was arrested for allegedly looting a flood damaged store in Wairau Valley on Auckland's North Shore.

