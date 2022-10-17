Reports of looting as Victorian floods expected to worsen

Residents in parts of rural Victoria are being warned the worst is yet to come, as they brace for rising floodwaters.

At least 7500 properties in Shepparton, Mooroopna, Kailla and Euhuca are in the firing line.

Across the state, around 9000 residents have already been affected by flooding, with the Victorian State Emergency service receiving more than 4750 calls for help since Wednesday.

Causing particular concern is the Goulburn River in Shepparton, which is predicted to peak today at 12.2 metres, which is higher than the 1974 record of 12.09 metres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced 250 beds would be made available for flood victims at a former Covid-19 quarantine facility in Mickleham.

Read More Melbourne residents evacuate as floods strike Victoria

Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt told Channel Nine that more rain is expected later this week.

"Understandably there is a lot of attention going on with what's happening in Victoria at the moment, and that is really spreading, but we shouldn't lose sight of the fact that there's around 12 emergency warnings still active in parts of western NSW."

There's also been reports of looting in Maribyrnong this morning, which the minister said was "un-Australian behaviour".

"You know, in people's hour of need - I met people in the last couple of days who have lost everything and are really traumatised.

"So, to have looting happen on top of that is completely unacceptable, and I'm sure that the police are doing everything they can to get that under control."