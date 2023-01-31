Auckland floods: Police increase patrols after alleged looting

A man has been arrested for allegedly looting a flood damaged store in the hard-hit Wairau Valley on Auckland's North Shore.

The 57-year-old man faced burglary charges after products were taken from a vape store.

From Friday, many Tāmaki Makaurau residents and business owners were forced to flee for safety from flood waters and storm hazards like landslips - sometimes at short notice - leaving some properties empty.

Elsewhere, another person told RNZ they had seen people coming out of a neighbour's evacuated home carrying belongings, and when they were approached, they had fled, "flicking a toaster" as they went.

Police superintendent Shanan Gray told Checkpoint patrols had been stepped up across the city.

He said they were able to catch someone at the vape store because of the quick response of a business owner.

"There were two commercial premises on Wairau Valley where someone had taken the opportunity to move between the two premises.

"We had reassurance patrols in the area, and the owner of one of the properties actually was watching this person by their CCTV footage, so it meant that we could respond really quickly and apprehend the offender in the act."

In areas affected by the storm, security at some properties had been left exposed by the nature of the unfolding events, he said.

"It's really disappointing...to see that some people take advantage at times like this.

"That's why people are really encouraging people to keep an eye out for their neighbours, keep an eye out for their family.

"If you've got someone who has had to move out of an address next to you, it's really important that you keep an eye on that and let us know if you see any suspicious behaviour."

"Keep an eye [out]...if you see anything suspicious please call 111 immediately...if you have been the victim of a crime that has already occurred call 10-5, which is our crime reporting line."

Gray said if people were in immediate danger from the storm they should leave and get to safety quickly, but: "If you have the time to remove some of those precious items, that would be encouraged."

He understood there had only been "a small handful" of reports of looting at homes or businesses.

"Burglaries unfortunately aren't uncommon in our community, and we're not seeing a huge influx as a result of this, but obviously people are a little bit more on edge..having to leave their property. But police are out there doing their best to provide the level of reassurance as best we can."

Officers who had been scheduled to work at the myriad of cancelled events, like the weekend's Elton John concerts, had been redirected into patrols to keep an eye on the community.

