Auckland beachgoers, dog walkers, urged to avoid some areas

The head of Auckland Council’s Healthy Waters Department is urging beachgoers, along with those who walk their dogs near the water, to avoid some beaches and all streams and rivers, after Cyclone Gabrielle increased contamination and sediment levels.

It comes off the back of the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods last month, which have compounded water contamination issues.

Nick Vigar told 1News that some locations had levels of faecal indicator bacteria (FIB) more than 10 times the threshold set by national guidelines for recreational water quality.

“These samples confirmed that flood-related contamination had a significant effect on water quality at Auckland’s beaches, and that this effect was persisting for longer than Safeswim water quality models predicted,” he said.

He said the extreme rainfall in Auckland from Friday 27 January to Wednesday 1 February exceeded the design capacity of Auckland’s stormwater and wastewater networks, washed contaminants and debris into the water, and caused widespread overflows of wastewater (including domestic sewage) to Auckland’s rivers and beaches.

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, water quality issues at some beaches have been further compromised, with high sediment loads due to slips and erosion.

About a dozen Auckland beaches are flagged with a black pin on Safeswim’s website, meaning wastewater overflow has been detected in the area.

It’s also hazardous for dogs to be in compromised beach water. (Source: istock.com)

“The region’s waterways are currently experiencing a number of significant water quality issues. There are high levels of debris and obstruction in waterways, and many waterways will be contaminated with faecal contamination from human and animal sources.

“Testing for faecal contamination is being undertaken at all Safeswim sites, and will extend to other sites as required,” Vigar said.

“Given the various water quality issues that currently exist, I strongly advise Aucklanders to treat all streams and rivers as potentially contaminated, and to take greater care than usual around contact with the water, for both people and animals.”

The New Zealand guidelines for recreational water quality require at least two ‘clear samples’ before Auckland Council can confirm a water contamination event is over. In some cases Auckland Regional Public Health Service have requested three clear samples.

“As soon as sufficient ‘clear’ water quality samples have been received at a location, Auckland Council and Watercare staff removed manual alerts from Safeswim,” Vigar said.

Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) says Kiwis should not swim in areas impacted by floodwater which is often contaminated and can make you sick.