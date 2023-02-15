Cricket
1News

Machines, ropes and weights: How Bay Oval survived Gabrielle

By Guy Heveldt, 1News Sport Reporter
4:42pm
The wicket at Bay Oval a day out from the opening Test between the Black Caps and England.

The wicket at Bay Oval a day out from the opening Test between the Black Caps and England. (Source: 1News)

As Cyclone Gabrielle swirled around Bay Oval, groundsman Jared Carter couldn’t sleep; getting up every half hour at home, looking at cameras stationed at the ground to make sure it was still intact.

Such has been the nature of the build-up to the first Test against England he concedes it’s definitely been his most challenging assignment and almost doesn’t care how the pitch will play.

“To be honest I’ve got no expectations out of this one, I’m just glad we got it here,” a forthright, frantic Carter said in the middle of a now bone-dry Bay Oval.

The wicket has large amounts of green on its edges but a brown strip down the centre. It largely avoided the 130-140 millimetres of rain Bay Oval copped thanks to some extra attention and care from Carter and his team.

“We got in a lot of extra weights than we normally have, we parked on (the covers) five pieces of machinery. we also had shipping ropes, probably 150mm thick, just to stop the flapping of the covers,” Carter details, with no leaks seeping through.

Despite a bright blue day in Mount Maunganui today with a strong breeze, the lack of sun has been the problem this entire summer, if it can really be called that.

Bay Oval a day before the opening Test between the Black Caps and England.

Bay Oval a day before the opening Test between the Black Caps and England. (Source: 1News)

Carter hasn’t been able to gather the data on overall sunlight hours on the ground, but labels it “considerably less” than what they’re used to.

It’s made for more than a metre’s worth of rain more than what they would usually get in the last 12 months.

“It’s been a real challenging summer and, as you touched on the actual sunlight hours.. We’ve had a lot of rain days, a lot of rains days, similar to a lot of grounds in the top of the north here where pretty much every game has been affected by rain at some point but the lack of sunshine has been a biggie."

A green, potentially potent pitch is usually cause for concern for opposing teams, particularly if they face the task of the eyeing the Black Caps’ bowlers on day one. Ben Stokes, though, cut a very relaxed figure when we told him what it looked like.

“Watching Test matches in New Zealand in the past I don’t think you can look too much into the wickets here when they’re green like that. I don’t know how much affect it’s going to have, I just hope I lose the toss,” Stokes joked.

That toss will be at about 1:30pm tomorrow where all eyes will be on the pitch and, somewhere, Jared Carter and the Bay Oval staff will finally be able to put their feet up.

CricketBlack Caps

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Over 1400 uncontactable after flood, 'grave concerns' for some

Over 1400 uncontactable after flood, 'grave concerns' for some

11 mins ago

Live: Body of child found north of Napier, believed caught in floodwater  

1:10

Live: Body of child found north of Napier, believed caught in floodwater  

24 mins ago

Pop star Pink announces second Auckland show in 2024

4:53

Pop star Pink announces second Auckland show in 2024

34 mins ago

BREAKING

Live stream: Hipkins speaks as Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises

Live stream: Hipkins speaks as Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises

59 mins ago

Romania, Moldova both report strange objects in their skies

Romania, Moldova both report strange objects in their skies

4:53pm

Gloriavale advocate asks if witness being 'bullied'

0:51

Gloriavale advocate asks if witness being 'bullied'
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Scrambling Black Caps won't call Boult for nearby England Test

Jamieson ruled out of England Test series with back injury