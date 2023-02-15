Tickner earns Test debut but Southee coy on Boult discussions

Captain Tim Southee has confirmed Blair Tickner will make his Test debut in tomorrow's series-opener against England as the Black Caps navigate their pace bowling problems without the help of Trent Boult.

Southee announced Tickner's inclusion to media in Tauranga this afternoon ahead of tomorrow's match, saying it was a well-earned selection.

"He's been around the group for the while now and had a taste in the one day and T20 formats so it's exciting for him and his family," Southee said.

"It should be a very special occasion."

Tickner's selection comes after the Black Caps were left scrambling at the start of the week for options after Kyle Jamieson was scratched with a back injury and Matt Henry was made unavailable due to the impending birth of his first child.

The late absences left selectors calling up potential debutants Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn; an interesting call with commentators noting experienced pacer Boult is available and, perhaps more importantly, currently at his Mount Maunganui home just minutes from Bay Oval given the travel issues that have been in place this week due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, coach Gary Stead said yesterday the call had been made "internally" not to call for Boult, who last year opted out of his NZC contract to pursue T20 franchise opportunities.

"I guess since Trent chose to give up his contract about four or five months ago, whenever it was, then we’ve made it clear that priority would go to others and that’s the way it’s gone," he said at the time.

Trent Boult celebrates a wicket against Australia. (Source: Photosport)

Southee was asked today if he was part of those discussions and while he responded, his answer didn't express his own personal inputs to those talks.

"Discussions were had," the skipper said.

"[Boult] made his decision at the end of last year with handing back his contract and New Zealand Cricket have made a decision to back the guys that are contracted and playing domestic cricket here.

"It'll be interesting to see how that pans out over the next years to come but that's the decision [Boult] has made and New Zealand Cricket have made so we're prepared to box on.

"We've got a couple of guys who have played a fair chunk of domestic cricket and they're very seasoned domestic cricketers and they now get the chance to represent New Zealand."

McCullum and Black Caps captain and former teammate Tim Southee. (Source: Photosport)

Southee added the rest of the squad - and New Zealand's bowling attack - will be finalised tomorrow.

"A whole lot of things factor into [selections]," he said.

"It's our first day-night Test here, having a cyclone two days before a Test match is unusual as well but the ground is still unbelievable - the ground is very dry and the groundsmen are reasonably happy with how the wicket is.

"So we'll turn up tomorrow and decide on that final spot."