Gloriavale advocate asks if witness being 'bullied'

A question has been asked as to whether a Gloriavale member was being bullied while giving evidence at the Employment Court.

David Stedfast was being cross-examined by the lawyer for Gloriavale leavers Brian Henry about whether women at the West Coast commune have a choice of work.

Henry suggested girls are raised to think they have no other option but to cook, clean and raise children.

Stedfast said women work across many different fields "in line with our faith as a lady".

After repeated questioning from Henry, senior Gloriavale member Samuel Valor, who is representing the commune, stood up to raise a point.

"Just wondering what's the stage it gets to where you're bullying a witness?" asked Valor.

"I don't think Mr Henry's got to that stage yet," responded Employment Court Judge Christina Inglis.

"But … the same question is coming out repeatedly. He's given an answer," said Valor.

"Well to be fair the witness isn't exactly answering the questions directly," said Judge Inglis.

Six former Gloriavale women are seeking a ruling that they were employees and not volunteers, while living in "slave-like conditions" at the commune.

Last year the hearing heard from former resident Rosanna Overcomer, who said that women had no voice at Gloriavale and it was a totally male dominated society.

Stedfast said Overcomer was wrong.

"I do believe she was imagining that it's a totally male dominated society because she was actually training to be the housemother which runs a huge section of the community," said Stedfast.

"Inside a male dominated system correct?" questioned Henry.

"No I cannot agree with that I’m sorry," said Stedfast, to which Henry respond "so how many women shepherds are there?"

Stedfast argued there was "a very big difference between religious authority and the actual practical workings of the community".

"That’s where I think there’s a lot of confusion because people who live or people who don't understand that try to put that inference on it cause it's convenient for them end but it's not like that," said Stedfast.

The hearing continues.