Gloriavale resident argues faith stops her taking a wage

A Gloriavale resident has argued her faith stops her from taking a wage and being given employment rights.

Priscilla Stedfast has told the Employment Court that members work hard, but that was "part of my life and I have always loved to give and help my family and my friend’s families".

The hearing is to determine whether six former residents were employees or volunteers. The women claim they were made to work in slave-like conditions.

When asked what would happen if she asked to be paid for her work, Stedfast said "I think that if you wanted to do that within Gloriavale you would choose to go".

She said money did not mean a lot to the almost 600 commune members.

"A core part of our faith is to give and to share everything we have together.

"The ability to just be able to go and do something for one of my brethren without having to have an employment contract … it just seems like a very complicated thing," said Stedfast.

The court heard that Stedfast’s family would often go to the commune’s kitchen to make biscuits for the whole community, and she was worried that would stop if employment laws were enforced.

"If our kitchen was classed as a commercial enterprise I see the ability of being able to do that being taken away from me and my children," said Stedfast.

The grand-daughter of Gloriavale’s founder Hopeful Christian said that while it might be difficult for some to leave, it was also not an easy choice to stay.

She said every time a family member walked out she would question what she should do.

"It’s not something that's taken for granted that you make this choice once in your life. It is something that every day when you wake up you decide to put on the lord Jesus Christ today."

She said she kept in contact with her brothers and sisters who’ve gone from Gloriavale.

"Some of them live quite miserable lives I'd have to say.

"I cannot look at any of my siblings that have left and see that they have become better Christians more like Christ by leaving," she said.

The hearing continues.